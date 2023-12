NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yulia Putintseva, the World No 39 from Kazakhstan, knocked out World No. 13 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 3/6, 6/7(3) in the second round of the US Open now-running in New York, sports.kz reports.

The match lasted for 1 hour 57 minutes.

In the third round Yulia Putintseva will play vs Croatia’s DonnaVekić or Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi.