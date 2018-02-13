  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Yuliya Galysheva: I refused to perform for another country

    13:24, 13 February 2018
    Photo: None
    PYEOONGCHANG. KAZINFORM - A press conference was held in PyeongChang with participation of Kazakhstan's bronze winner of the  XXIII Winter Olympic Games Yuliya Galysheva.    

    At the press conference Yuliya Galysheva said she had been offered citizenship in different countries which she rejected.  "I received offers from Canada and Russia. I refused to change citizenship and perform for another country. This will not happen in the future also", said the athlete.

    Yelena Kruglykhina, the coach of Kazakhstan's national team, said "citizenship proposals came to Yuliya before the Sochi Olympics."

      

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!