  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Yurts emerge at EXPO town in Astana as Nauryz celebrations sweep the city

    12:00, 21 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Crowds of people have started gathering in the territory of the EXPO town in Astana since early morning. Celebrations of the main spring holiday Nauryz have kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

    17 yurts have been set up in the territory of the EXPO town.

    At the EXPO town residents and guests of the city will enjoy performance of Kazakh ensembles and dance troupes, traditional sports competitions, see exhibitions of national costumes, and attend concerts of local pop stars.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Astana Culture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!