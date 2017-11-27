YWC 2017: Team Kazakhstan claims 5 medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national team has claimed one gold, two silver and two bronze medals at the 2017 AIBA Youth Women's World Boxing Championships held in India's Guwahati, the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation reports.

In Light Heavyweight finals Arayalym Begdilda of Zhambyl region beat Russia's EUBC Youth Champion Anastasia Rybak 4-1.

Arayalym already has the title of champion of Light Heavyweight of Kazakhstan in 2014-2016 and gold medals of international tournaments in Ukraine, Serbia and Turkey under her belt.

Silver medals went to Dina Islambekova and Zhazira Urakbayeva who lost in Heavyweight and Light Flyweight finals, respectively. Zhansaya Abdraimova (Flyweight) and Zhansaya Baltabekova (Bantamweight) will be bringing home bronze of the championship.