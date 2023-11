ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The ITF tennis tournament in French Cagnes-sur-Mer has begun today. The prize fund of the tournament is USD 100000, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas defeated Dutch Rishel Hogenkamp in the first round - 6:1, 6:4.

In the second round Diays will have to face French Virginie Razzano.