ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas advanced to the second round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg tennis tournament in France, Sports.kz informs.

Zarina beat American Shelby Rogers in the first round - 3:6, 6:4, 6:4. Zarina Diyas will play against Alla Kudryavtseva from Russia in the next round.