Z. Diyas advanced to quarterfinals of ITF tournament in Slovakia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITF tennis tournament in Slovakia in women's singles. The prize fund of the tournament is USD 100 thousand, Sports.kz informs.

Z. Diyas defeated Dutch tennis player Arantxa Ruth with the score 6:2, 6:3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Diays will have to face the winner of the match between Polish Magda Linette and another Polish tennis player Paula Kania next.