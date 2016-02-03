  • kz
    Z. Diyas ensured 1st victory of Kazakhstan at Federation Cup

    13:29, 03 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national women's tennis team of Kazakhstan began its participation in the group stage of the Federation Cup in Thailand today, Sports.kz informs.

    Zarina Diyas defeated South Korean Jang Su-jeong in the second match of the day - 6:1, 6:3. It ensured the team's first victory at the tournament. Kazakhstan now leads 2:0.

    As earlier reported, Yaroslava Shvedova won her match against South Korean Na-Lae Han - 7:5, 6:3 - earlier today.

