    Z. Diyas lost at Australian Open in women&#39;s doubles

    11:47, 21 January 2016
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Australian Open attracts more and more attention, and today is the fourth day of the tournament. Some of women's doubles matches were played today, Sports.kz informs.

    Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas playing in pair with Kai-Lin Zhang lost in the first round of women's doubles to Russian Margarita Gasparyan and Alexandra Panova in two sets - 2:6, 4:6.

    Thus, Zarina Diyas is out of the tournament in Australia this year.

    Sport Tennis News
