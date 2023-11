ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The matches of the first round in women's singles are still held on the courts of Melbourne within the Australian Open today, Sports.kz informs.

22-year-old Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas, number 57 tennis player in the WTA rankings, lost to 20-year-old American Madison Keys, number 17 in the WTA rankings, with the final score 6:7, 1:6.