ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The best tennis player of Kazakhstan, Zarina Diyas, lost in the second round of the WTA tournament in Tokyo, Vesti.kz informs.

Z. Diyas lost to Polish tennis player Magda Linette - 2:6, 5:7.

It should be noted that Diays is ranked 43 rd in the WTA rankings. Photo: ©Getty Images