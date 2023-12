ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The matches of the second round in women's doubles completed at the prestigious Roland Garros tournament, Sports.kz informs.

The Kazakh-Chinese pair of Zarina Diyas and Yi-Fan Xu lost to Anastasia Rodionava and Arina Rodionova representing Australia and Russia. The match lasted 2 hours and 41 minutes. The final score is 7:6, 3:6, 6:7.