ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas is out of the Citi Open tournament in Washington, Sports.kz informs.

In the first round of the tournament, Z. Diyas played against American tennis player Loren Davis.

Diyas lost the first set with the score 5:7 and in the second when the score was tied in games she was not able to continue to play due to injury.