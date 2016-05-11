Z. Judah: Jacobs will beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 38-year-old American boxer Zab Judah thinks that Daniel Jacobs has all the qualities to beat Gennady GGG Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"Danny gonna get him...I think Danny has a terrific boxing fundamentals...he's a great boxer...Triple G, the first time he meet a real, real boxer that's gonna slip and counter his ass, you gonna be in for a long night," stated former world champion Zab Judah, who explains why he thinks middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs is the man to beat hard-hitting middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz referred to Hypefight.com.