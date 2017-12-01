Zagreb hosts screening of film about Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zagreb hosted celebrations timed to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Nebo moyego detstva (Sky of the my childhood) film chronicling Nursultan Nazarbayev's youth translated into Croatian was screened in Zagreb. The screening was organized by the Croatian-Kazakh Friendship Society and the Kazakh Embassy in Croatia.



At the screening ceremony, Kazakh Ambassador to Croatia Tolezhan Barlybayev talked about the main ideas of the film - love to one's Motherland and upbringing, ethical duty and responsibility, strong will and life energy that shaped the personality of the future leader of Kazakhstan.



Ambassador Barlybayev also highlighted Nursultan Nazarbayev's role in creation of independent Kazakhstan - building its independence, diversified market economy and a unique model of inter-ethnic peace and accord. Particular attention was paid to President Nazarbayev's tremendous contribution to solution of regional and global challenges.



A photo exhibition Kazakhstan the Land of the Great Steppe was held as part of the screening as well.



Zagreb also hosted the session of Informal Club of Kazakhstan's Friends attended by prominent Croatian statesmen, including former President of the country Stjepan Mesić. Participants of the meeting praised President Nazarbayev's work aimed at developing Kazakhstan as well as Kazakh-Croatian cooperation.