Zaichikov receives congratulations on his sensational win in Houston Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has congratulated Alexander Zaichikov on his sensational win in Houston World Weightlifting Championship, the Ministry's press service says.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your victory in the World Weightlifting Championship! I wish you and your family strong health, wellbeing, new achievements and continue your victorious way in the oncoming Olympic Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro,” a telegram of congratulation reads.

As earlier reported, the little-known Kazakhstani sportsman A. Zaichikov had grabbed a gold medal in men’s 105 kg at the Houston Championship, which became quite unexpected and sensational win for Kazakhstan.