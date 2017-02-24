Zapari: Golovkin world's best P4P

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Coach of Mexican undefeated super middleweight Gilberto Ramirez (34-0, 24 KOs) Hector Zapari in his interview with Villainfy Media shared his opinion on world's best P4P fighters, Sports.kz reports.

"There are some good fighters, claiming the second place in my P4P list - Andre Ward, Sergei Kovalev. But Gennady Golovkin is number one. Although he could become even greater. He needs big fights with Canelo, Ramirez, Kovalev, Ward. I don't think he could jump to 175 now, but 168 pounds - is not a problem for Golovkin."he said.