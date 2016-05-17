Zarif, Lavrov discuss Syria truce in Vienna

VIENNA. KAZINFORM Iranian FM Zarif conferred Tue. with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the latest regional developments regarding the ceasefire and reaching a political process in Syria, Mehr News Agency reported.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is currently in the Austrian capital Vienna to attend the meeting of the 17-member International Syria Support Group, held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday morning.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments regarding the restoration of a ceasefire across Syria, finding a way back to a political process, and the arrangements of the meeting of the International Syrian Support Group, which will convene in a few minutes in Vienna.

The underway meeting is co-chaired by the United States and Russia, and include European Union and Arab League countries as well as Turkey, Iran and China. The sides are expected to hold negotiations with an aim to find ways for cessation of hostilities across the war-torn country and expedite delivery of humanitarian aid into besieged areas.

