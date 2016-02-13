Zarif meets IAEA, EU financial chiefs on post-sanctions ties

MUNICH. KAZINFORM - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif met IAEA Director General Yukia Amano on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference here on Friday.

He also held a meeting with heads of Europe's major trade, banking, industrial and economic institutions in which expansion of relations following removal of sanctions was reiterated.

'In defining its new trade, industrial, and economic ties with Europe, Iran will not be a consuming market,' Zarif said.

He said the infra-structures in Iran are ready for organizing long-term relations with the world including Europe.

Zarif, who is in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference, has a tight schedule of bilateral meetings during his stay.

On Thursday, he held meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary General for Syria Staffan de Mistura, Foreign Minister of Oman Yusuf bin Alawi, and Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Iyad Ameen Madani discussing with them regional developments, including Syrian crisis.

Deputy Foreign Minister For Arab-African Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is accompanying Foreign Minister Zarif.

The 52nd Munich Security Conference is being held from February 12-14 and 23 heads of states and tens of ministers are attending the conference.

The topic of Zarif's speech to be delivered in the Munich Security Conference on Friday evening will be Security in the Persian Gulf and Iran's proposals in this concern.

Source: IRNA