ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas (WTA Rank #54) advanced to the second round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg tennis tournament in France with USD 300,000 in prize money, Sportinform informs.

Zarina beat Katarzyna Piter of Poland (382) in the first round - 6:2, 6:4 to play against Tímea Babos in the second round.