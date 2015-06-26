Zarina Diyas attends exclusive WTA pre-Wimbledon party (PHOTOS)

ASTANA-LONDON. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's highest ranked tennis player Zarina Diyas attended the pre-Wimbledon party in Kensington on Thursday night, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.

Diyas hit the purple carpet of the glitzy pre-tournament party where she rubbed shoulders with British businessman Richard Branson and such tennis stars as Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova, Ana Ivanovic, Eugenie Bouchard and many more. Kazakhstan-based tennis player Yulia Putintseva was also among the guests of the event. Recall that Kazakhstan will be represented at the Wimbledon 2015 Championships by Mikhail Kukushkin, Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Zarina Diyas, Yaroslava Shvedova and Yulia Putintseva. Yaroslava Shvedova and Zarina Diyas both had quite successful 2014 Wimbledon campaigns reaching the quarterfinals. \