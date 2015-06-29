Zarina Diyas beats Flavia Pennetta at Ladies&#39; Wimbledon Singles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today started the main events of the largest grass tennis tournament of the year - Wimbledon.

24th seed Italian tennis player Flavia Pennetta has failed to overcome the barrier of the first round of Wimbledon, losing to Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan - 3/6, 6/2, 4/6, sports.kz informs. Thus, Diyas has passed to the second round of the competition where she will face the winner of the match Lin Zhu (China) vs Aleksandra Sosnovich (Belarus).