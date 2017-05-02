  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Zarina Diyas climbs 36 positions in WTA ranking

    09:15, 02 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Diyas climbed up to the 151st position in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, reports Sports.kz.

    Top-rated Kazakh player Yulia Putintseva lost one position, having moved to the 32nd place. Yaroslav Shvedov retained his 51st position.

    Top 3 hasn't changed: 1. Serena Williams (USA), 2. Angelique Kerber (Germany), 3. Karolína Plíšková (Czech Republic).

    In doubles, Shvedova remained 13th, and Galina Voskoboyeva dropped from 115th to 117th position.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!