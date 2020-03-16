Zarina Diyas loses one position in WTA Top-100 ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Women's Tennis Association has published an updated version of its singles and doubles players ranking, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

The Top-3 leaders remained unchanged – Australian Ashleigh Barty stands the first, Romanian Simona Halep is the second and Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova is the third.

Kazakhstani No1 Elena Rybakina retained her 17th position, Yulia Putintseva is the 33rd. Zarina Diyas lost one position and now stands the 64th.

In women’s doubles, Galina Voskoboeva did not change her ranking and stands the 62nd, while Anna Danilina moved down from the 120th to the 123rd line.



