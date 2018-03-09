  • kz
    Zarina Diyas loses to Serena Williams

    14:20, 09 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №53 Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan played a match against 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, USA, SPORTINFORM correspondent reports.

    In the match, Serena Williams defeated Zarina Diyas (7-5, 6-3).

    It is noteworthy to mention that the U.S. tennis player has won 3 matches vs. Zarina Diyas, while the latter has never beaten Williams. For Serena, it has been her first match after a 14-month layoff.

    Yulia Putintseva will have her second match at the tournament in Indian Wells tonight, at 1.00 a.m. Astana time.

     

