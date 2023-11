ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas has advanced into the quarterfinal of the ITF Women's in China's Nanin with a prize fund of $25,000, Kaiznform learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the second round, Diyas defeated Japanese Miyabi Inoue (535th in WTA rating) in two sets – 6:4, 6:3.

In the quarterfinal, Zarina Diyas will meet a winner of the Mai Minokoshi -Sici Cao match.