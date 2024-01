ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas put Kazakhstan ahead of China 1-0 in a Pool A tie in the 2018 Fed Cup in New Delhi, India on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

World №55 Diyas eliminated Chinese Zhaoxuan Yang in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.



Kazakhstan and China are battling in Pool A for the World Cup play-off berth.



Earlier Team Kazakhstan edged out Hong Kong and India.