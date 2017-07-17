Zarina Diyas rises in WTA ranking after Wimbledon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh tennis player Zarina Dyyas climbed 16 lines in the WTA rating. An updated version of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings following the results of Wimbledon-2017 has been published, Sports.kz reports.

World's number one Karolína Plíšková from the Czech Republic, Romanian Simona Halep is second, and German Angelique Kerber closes the top three.

Kazakh Yulia Putintseva lost four positions, becoming the 47th. Yaroslava Shvedova dropped 33 positions and takes 83rd place.

Zarina Diyas climbed 16 lines and is now 114th.

Putintseva finished the fight at Wimbledon in the first round, losing to Latvian Anastasija Sevastova, and Diyas reached the third round, where she lost to Petra Martić from Croatia.

Shvedova did not take part in the tournament due to injury.