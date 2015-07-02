Zarina Diyas, Saisa Zheng out of Wimbledon ladies&#39; doubles

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas and Saisai Zheng of China have lost in the first round of the ladies' doubles event at the Wimbledon Championship in London, Sports.kz says.

Top seed Martina Hingis of Switzerland and Sania Mirza of India stunned the Kazakh-Chinese tandem in two straight sets 6-2, 6-2. But Kazakhstani tennis fans still have something to rejoice at. The 21-year-old Diyas will be back in action in London as she is to play Andrea Petkovic of Germany in the third round of ladies' singles event. Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and Aussie Casey Dellacqua also continue their Wimbledon ladies' doubles campaign. In the second round they are to face off with Slovak Daniela Hantuchova and Aussie Samantha Stosur.