Zarina Diyas surges in WTA Top 50

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has updated the rankings of the world's strongest female players, Sports.kz reports.

The top three remains unchanged: Simona Halep of Romania is World No.1, whereas Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki and Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza rank second and third, respectively.

The positions of Kazakhstani tennis players Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva in the top 100 singles rankings have slightly changed. Diyas advanced one spot to 47th, while Putintseva moved three spots down to rank 82nd.

As to the current WTA doubles individual rankings, Yaroslava Shvedova is still 133rd.