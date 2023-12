NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFROM Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan will compete in the Nature Valley International Tennis Tournament, held at Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, the UK.

It is a combined ATP Tour and WTA event held one week before Wimbledon with prize money of EUR 693,910, the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan reports.



Kazakh tennis player will be playing doubles together with Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.