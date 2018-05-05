Zarina Diyas to face Olympic champion at Madrid Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh female tennis player Zarina Diyas will play against Puerto Rican Monica Puig at the start of Madrid Open, Sportinform reports.

Diyas played her last match against Italian Sara Errani (0-2) in Rabat. As to Puig, last time she lost in two sets to Hungarian Tímea Babosin Monterrey.

Two years ago, Monica Puig won a gold medal in singles at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

The match between Zarina Diyas and Monica Puig will be held tomorrow, May 6. It will begin at 2:00 p.m. Astana time. The winner's pot of the tournament equals EUR 7.5 million.