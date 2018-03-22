Zarina Diyas wins in 1st round of Miami tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani "Premier" participants of WTA in Miami, USA, have held matches of 1/64 final, Kazinform refers to SPORTINFORM.

Zarina Diyas (56th in WTA rating) scored 7:5, 7:6 (10:8) outplaying American Jennifer Brady (83). This was the first match between them. In the next match Zarina will meet with Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova (27), which will also be their first match.

Unfortunately, another Kazakhstani Yuliya Putintseva (75) with the score of 2:6, 4:6 lost to Romanian Monica Niculescu (70).

Photo courtesy of sport.inform.kz