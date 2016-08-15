Zephany Nurse baby-snatcher jailed in South Africa

LONDON. KAZINFORM A South African court has sentenced a woman to 10 years in prison for snatching baby Zephany Nurse 19 years ago.

The 51-year-old woman was arrested last year after suspicions were raised when there was a similar-looking girl at the child's school.

DNA tests carried out by police then proved that the two girls were sisters.

The identity of the woman found guilty has been hidden to protect the victim's identity.



Source: BBC