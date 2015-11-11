Zhakiaynov tops WBA rating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1, 18KO) tops the WBA rating in light weight, Vesti.kz reports.

Last weekend Zhakiaynov had a title bout against Venezuelan Yonfrez Parejo. Following 12 rounds, the judges took a split decision to give victory to the Kazakh boxer. Thus, Zhakiyanov earned the title of the "interim" light weight champion of the world as per WBA version. Another Kazakh sportsman Kanat Islam (super welterweight) retained his 6th position in the ranking. 30-year-old Islam had his 20th victory at the professional ring having knocked out Jonathan Batista from the Dominican Republic. Beibut Shumenov, WBA champion (interim) leads in cruiserweight category. His next fight is scheduled for December 18 in Las Vegas.