ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Zhanat Zhakiyanov (25-1, 18KO) and his opponent Venezuelan Yonfrez Parejo (17-1-1, 8KO) have passed the official weigh-in procedure ahead of their fight at Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Sports.kz reports.

The boxers will clash tonight for Yonfrez's WBA interim bantamweight title. Zhanat Zhakiyanov - 53,3 kg; Yonfrez Parejo - 53,4 kg.