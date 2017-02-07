  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Zhakiyanov-Warren fight among best fights of February

    08:35, 07 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian edition Gazeta.ru has compiled a list of the best fights of February, Sports.kz reported.

    Among them is the fight between Kazakhstani Zhanat Zhakiyanov and American Rau'shee Warren.

    Here's what Gazeta.ru wrote:

    10 February
    Toledo,Ohio, the U.S., Rau'shee Warren (the U.S.) - Zhanat Zhakiyanov (Kazakhstan)

    The boxers will fight for the WBA super-champion's title in 53.5kg weight division owned currently by Warren. He is also the favorite of the fight, although his opponent has had a series of 12 knockouts before.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!