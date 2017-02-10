  • kz
    Zhakiyanov, Warren weigh-in & face off

    14:08, 10 February 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Zhanat Zhakiyanov will meet with the WBA (Super) and IBO bantamweight champion American Rau'shee Warren on February 11th.



    "Interim" WBA bantamweight world champion Kazakhstani Zhanat Zhakiyanov (26-1-0, 18 KOs) and his rival, American Rau'shee Warren (14-1-0, 4 KO's) made an official weight before their fight, Profi boxing Kazakhstan reported.

     

    The fight will take place on February 11 in Toledo, USA. Both fighters have successfully met the bantamweight limit.

    Kazakh and American will fight for Warren's WBA (Super) and IBO bantamweight titles.

     

