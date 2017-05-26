Zhalgas Taikenov gets into Paracanoe World Cup final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh paracanoeist Zhalgas Taikenov has qualified for 2017 Paracanoe World Cup in Szeged, Hungary, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Right after the preliminary run he qualified and entered the final. The final will be tomorrow", President of South Kazakhstan Rowing and Canoeing Federation Denis Zharmenov says.

Presently 20-year-old Zhalgas Taikenov is the only paracanoeist who represents Kazakhstan at international competitions. Being a trainee of the South Kazakhstan Canoeing School, he has been getting workouts together with the Russian Paralympic Team for the second year in a row.