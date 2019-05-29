  • kz
    Zhambyl Akhmetbekov agents tour Zhambyl region

    10:32, 29 May 2019
    Photo: None
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Head of the regional election headquarters of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan of Zhambyl region Zharylkassyn Nuraliyev met with voters and labour collectives of Karatau, Talass district.

    Addressing those gathered Nuraliyev urged the voters to actively take part in the presidential election set to be held on June 9, 2019.

    The election campaigning in Kazakhstan kicked off on May 11. The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for presidency.

    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
