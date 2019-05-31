Zhambyl Akhmetbekov’s reps hold events in Taldykorgan and Pavlodar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Representatives of Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, the candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan nominated by the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan, held events in Taldykorgan and Pavlodar, Kazinform reports.

On May 30, Saule Bigarova, Head of the Almaty regional campaign headquarters, and the activists of the headquarters made a tour of Kunayev Ethnographic Museum in Taldykorgan. Then, they arranged a meeting with voters at the City Palace of Schoolchildren. The head of the regional campaign headquarters called on the voters to take an active part in the presidential election of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 9.



The same day the activists of the Pavlodar Regional Committee of the Party, together with agitators, went on a boat trip along the Irtysh River embankment in Pavlodar. The boat was decorated with campaign posters. Besides, before the start and after the boat trip, the activists wearing clothes with elements of the Party emblem distributed campaign leaflets.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.