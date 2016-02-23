Zhambyl region attracted $3.2 bln foreign investment

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Zhambyl region has successfully implemented a number of joint projects with foreign investors, said governor of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev during a recent reporting meeting with the population.

According to his words, the region has concluded 15 memorandums and agreements with foreign investors from China, Japan, the Netherlands, etc. worth $3.2 billion. He added that 14 investment projects worth $3.1 billion are at the stage of implementation. Negotiations are under way on the implementation of another 26 investment projects in energy, chemistry, agriculture and construction industry.

Thus, "EuroChem Fertilizers" company is accomplishing the largest in the southern region project on construction of mineral fertilizer plant totaling $2 billion. It is expected that the new plant will create 2 thousand new jobs.

Another major project is the establishment of "Chemical Park" special economic zone. The project is being implemented with the participation of Samruk-Kazyna NWF. Work is already underway on the implementation of five projects on the territory of the SEZ: production of caustic soda and chlorine, phosphorus trichloride, glyphosate and methanol. These new industries will create about one thousand new jobs.

He recalled that at the end of 2015 in Beijing Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov signed a 4-sided memorandum with a Chinese company for the construction of mining and processing plant and a plant for processing of titanium-magnetite ores in Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions. The projects' cost is $2.3 billion.

In addition, the head of the region informed that in the framework of the cooperation agreement between Zhambyl and Grodno regions (Belarus) there was organized an assembly production of combines of Belarusian company "Lidagroprommash". It is planned that this year the plant will release 100 harvesters.

In the future Zhambyl region's administration plans to extend the list of foreign investors. "In order to attract foreign investment we have sent more than 150 proposals to potential investors from Russia, China, Western Europe, USA, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey," summed up the governor.