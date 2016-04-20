Zhambyl region expands gold mining capacity

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Zhambyl region will soon launch another plant for gold mining in Kordai area.

In a short time here on the basis of Kyrgau field development it is planned to launch new production and processing plant of LLP "Tau-Korday". The design capacity of the factory will be 1.5 tons of gold per year.

The plant will process and refine gold ore to produce a 75-percent gold-silver concentrate.

The project worth 1.69 billion tenge was launched in 2015 under the state program of industrial-innovative development of Kazakhstan for 2015-2019.

In addition, another plant for the extraction and processing of gold ore operates in Kordai area of the region. The plant was commissioned in December last year in the framework of forced industrial-innovative development program. The project launched by LLP "Central Asia Gold Corp" is worth 2,1 billion tenge. The plant's capacity is 500 kg of gold per year. 150 locals got permanent jobs.

47 years ago Zambyl region commissioned Akbakai gold processing plant, Moyinkum area. Today the branch of JSC "AK" Altynalmas" is one of the largest innovation and industrial projects in the region

Annual production and processing of gold ore is 1 million tons. Within 3 months of the current year the plant has achieved the production volume of 3.3 billion tenge (403 kg of gold and 95 kg of silver).