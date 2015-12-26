Zhambyl region Governor awarded grants to ethnic and cultural associations

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Governor of Zhambyl region Karim Kokrekbayev awarded grants to the regional ethnic and cultural associations.

By tradition, on the eve of the New Year the regional akimat (administration) summarizes the results of the activity of ethnic and cultural associations.

Karim Kokrekbayev congratulated the ethnic and cultural organizations on the oncoming New Year 2016 and noted that all of them actively participated in the fulfillment of the objectives of the Kazakhstan People’s Assembly and the national jubilee plan of activities. As is known, the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

“I am calling all of you to unite more to fulfill the new breakthrough instructions outlined in the latest Presidential Address to the Nation for building stable and prospering Kazakhstan,” he said.

The grants were awarded to the heads of 22 ethnic and cultural associations of the region.