Zhambyl region implements 14 investment projects worth 3 bln 100 mln c.u.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 14 investment projects worth 3 bln 100 mln c.u. are being implemented in Zhambyl region now. Governor Karim Kokrekbayev said it at a briefing today.

"14 investment projects are under implementation now. The total cost is estimated at 3 bln 100 mln c.u. The biggest project is construction of Eurokhim mineral fertilizers plant. Its total cost is 2 bln c.u. More than 3 thousand people are expected to be employed due to this project," he said.

The Governor reminded also of the launch of an ore mining and processing plant during the video-conference with the Head of State. In general, the region has entered into 15 deals with foreign investors, which amount to 3 bln 900 mln c.u. 26 more investment projects are under discussion now.