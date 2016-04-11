Zhambyl region promises to keep over 55 000 job places in 2016
ASTANA-TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region plans to keep as many as 55 000 job placeы in 2016, Kazinform refers to Governor of the region Karim Kokrekbayev as saying at a briefing at the office of the Central Communications Service.
“We have entered into more than 2 100 trilateral memorandums with local enterprises, which will enable us to preserve 55 399 job places,” said okrekbayev.
As he noted, the Employment Road Map will cover 4 963 unemployed and self-employed people this year. 9 800 000 000 bln tenge is envisaged for this purpose .