    Zhambyl region promises to keep over 55 000 job places in 2016

    13:17, 11 April 2016
    ASTANA-TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region plans to keep as many as 55 000 job placeы in 2016, Kazinform refers to Governor of the region Karim Kokrekbayev as saying at a briefing at the office of the Central Communications Service.

    “We have entered into  more than 2 100 trilateral memorandums with local enterprises, which will enable us to preserve 55 399 job places,” said  okrekbayev.

    As he noted, the Employment Road Map will cover 4 963 unemployed and self-employed people this year. 9 800 000 000 bln tenge is envisaged for this purpose . 

       

