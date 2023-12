TARAZ. KAZINFORM On April 6 another coronavirus case was detected in Zhambyl region, coronavirus2020.kz informs.

The infected is a resident of Nur-Sultan city. He arrived in Taraz to visit his parents driving his own car. On April 5 the man, born in 1992, was hospitalized with flu symptoms. The tests gave positive results for coronavirus. All the contacts were traced and put into quarantine.