  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Zhambyl region resident discharged from hospital after recovery

    19:39, 09 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 29-year-old resident of Zhambyl region has recovered from the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronarivus2020.kz.

    The man tested positive for Covid-19 on March 24 after returning from Kyrgyzstan. He spent two weeks at the infectious hospital in isolation.

    Before being discharged from the hospital, the patient went through two tests. Results of both tests returned negative.

    He is expected to spend the next two weeks at home in self-isolation.

    The number of people who recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has reached 60.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Zhambyl region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!