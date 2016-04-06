Zhambyl region’s delegation to visit PRC

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region strengthens friendly relations with the regions of the People's Republic of China.

As the press service of the regional administration told Kazinform, a delegation headed by governor Karim Kokrekbayev will pay a working visit to Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture of PRC. The goal of the visit is to strengthen friendly ties between Taraz and Changji.

The delegation includes the representatives of regional and district administrations, heads of regional departments, rectors of universities, heads of peasant farms and businessmen.

The delegation plans to meet with the leadership of Changji, attend local enterprises and cultural facilities.

An agreement on establishment of fraternal relations between Zhambyl region and Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture is planned to be signed following the visit. A memorandum of cooperation in agriculture, industry and culture will be signed too.

The sides will also exchange views on strengthening the bilateral trade-economic relations.