Zhambyl region’s Governor in Ryskulov district for working trip (PHOTOS)
According to the regional administration, the Governor surveyed the first-aid post built in 2010 in Abzhapar village and a secondary school construction site. A 140-seat kindergarten is being constructed in the village too. Both facilities will be accomplished by the end of the year.
K.Kokrekbayev visited also a secondary school in Podgornoye village and discussed acute issues of the district with local residents.
There is a number of large and promising farms in Ryskulov district. One of them is Aktogan farm specializing in growing crops. The farm has already sown frost-resistant winter wheat on 5,191 hectares. Harvesting campaign is underway.
The Governor visited also Lugovskoy Hose Ranch and a feeding yard of Suyinshi farm.
Following his trip, K.Kokrekbayev discussed socio-economic, land relations and local police at a meeting with the district’s authorities.